SYLACAUGA -- Retired U.S. Army Reserve Col. Henry L. “Charlie” Sanders (left) and Dr. F. Jane Cobia (middle) were honored with the Heart of an Eagle Award on Thursday, May 23, during the American Values Breakfast at First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga.
The Cheaha District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America hosted the event and presented the awards. The Heart of an Eagle Award is given to deserving individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country.
Sanders spent 30 years in the military, including six on active duty. Cobia is a full professor and director of the education specialist and doctoral programs, and external partnerships for the School of Education at Samford University.
Shown with the award winners is former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, who was the featured speaker for the event.