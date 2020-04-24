Resolute’s Coosa Pines Mill donate $5,000 to Childersburg first responders

COOSA PINES -- Resolute Forest Products’ Coosa Pines Mill and Talladega Chip Mill operations recently donated $5,000 to the city of Childersburg’s first responders, according to a press release.
The donation was made in support of the city’s urgent need to replace and update obsolete equipment in the Fire and Rescue Department, the release says.
Through Resolute’s Board of Directors Safety Award program, the mill earned $10,000 to donate to charitable or community organizations chosen by its employees for achieving 500,000 consecutive safe “work” hours without a recordable injury.
Pat Hogg, general manager of the Coosa Pines operations, said, in the release, “The achievement of 500,000 safe work hours is an outstanding achievement for the employees of the Coosa Pines operations.
“I am pleased to recognize this accomplishment with a $5,000 donation to the city of Childersburg’s first responders. I also wish to thank all the Coosa Pines and Talladega Chip Mill employees whose safe work practices made this donation a reality.
“We appreciate the services provided by Childersburg’s Fire and Rescue Department and we are pleased to do our part to support the city and its citizens in the Childersburg area.”
Said Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson, in the release, “Childersburg’s first responders are working hard right now to meet the needs of local citizens during the COVID-19 crisis.
“This donation will help the city replace and update needed fire and rescue equipment used by these key individuals. We sincerely appreciate the generous support from Resolute to help keep our city and citizens safe.”
Resolute Forest Products has contributed approximately $250,000 in support of COVID-19 relief efforts in local community organizations in the U.S. and Canada that are in dire and immediate need of cash donations. Resolute employees continue to work safely, providing essential products during the COVID-19 crisis.