Resolute Forest Coosa Pines staff hits safety milestone, gives to Ritz Theatre

CHILDERSBURG – Members of Resolute Forest Products’ Coosa Pines Mill management presented $2,500 to Talladega First Inc. on behalf of The Historic Talladega Ritz Theatre on Friday.
The donation was announced in a press release.
Board President Cindy Pennington accepted the donation on behalf of The Ritz from Pat Hogg, general manager, and Andrea Hollingsworth, controller, at the Coosa Pines Mill.
Through Resolute’s Board of Directors Safety Award program, the company’s Coosa Pines operations recently earned $5,000 to donate to charitable or community organizations chosen by its employees for achieving 250,000 consecutive safe hours without a recordable injury.
“The achievement of 250,000 safe work hours is an outstanding achievement for the employees of the Coosa Pines Mill,” Hogg said. “I am pleased to recognize the Mill’s accomplishment by presenting to Mrs. Cindy Pennington, board president of The Historic Talladega Ritz Theatre, with our company’s check in the amount of $2,500 in honor of the employees at the Coosa Pines Mill.”
The Ritz was selected to receive $2,500 of the $5,000 safety award to underwrite the theatre’s upcoming arts education programs with area schools for the 2020-21 academic year.
These school programs will involve some 5,300 K-8 grade students from across Talladega County.
“On behalf of our board, let me say how honored we are to receive this special recognition and financial support for our school programs from Resolute Forest Products,” Pennington said. “Plus, I must say, that it is even more satisfying to know that this financial award is being made in honor of the employees at the Coosa Pines Mill for their impressive safe work achievements.”
Said Hollingsworth, "One of Resolute’s corporate values is to prioritize the safety of our employees by creating an injury-free workplace. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve, while measuring our safety results. All of our employees work to meet world-class safety standards.”
The Resolute Board of Directors Safety Award Program supports community and charitable organizations selected by facility employees who achieve 250,000 hours without a recordable injury. More than $2 million has been donated by the company to local organizations in its operating communities since 2010.