Resolute Forest Coosa Pines employees reach safety milestone, donate to Sylacauga Community Playhouse

CHILDERSBURG – Resolute Forest Products has recognized employees of the Coosa Pines Mill at Childersburg for their safe work performance of more than 250,000 safe work hours, according to a press release.
The safety milestone was achieved at the mill Oct. 12, 2019, following 146 safe work days.
Sylacauga Community Playhouse (SCP) was selected to receive $2,500 of the $5,000 safety award to be applied to its Educational Scholarship Fund.
“This fund was established when the SCP incorporated into a 501(c)(3) in December 2014 to assist students who want to pursue their fine arts in their post-secondary education. As envisioned, it is a joint effort between the SCP organization and patrons to provide significant scholarships for artists,” stated Amy McDonald, SCP board member.
Added Coosa Pines Mill General Manager Pat Hogg, “Reaching 250,000 safe work hours is a great achievement for the employees of the Coosa Pines Mill. I am proud to recognize this accomplishment and present Sylacauga Community Playhouse with a check in the amount of $2,500 on behalf of employees at the Coosa Pines Mill.
“Since 2017, the mill has contributed more than $30,000 to community programs and organizations thanks to their exemplary safety performance.”
According to McDonald, singing and performing are something many of us do at some point in our lives, whether in a community play or school performance.
The Sylacauga Community Playhouse supports young artists and promotes access to the arts for everyone. The Educational Scholarship Fund recognizes outstanding achievement and encourages promising growth in young artists to pursue performing arts in their collegiate or career pursuits.
Multiple scholarships are awarded each spring to graduating high school seniors and enrolled college students each year. Students are encouraged to visit www.scplayhouse.com to learn requirements and how to apply.
The Resolute Board of Directors Safety Award program supports community and charitable organizations selected by facility employees who achieve 250,000 hours without a recordable injury. More than $2 million has been donated to local organizations in our operating communities since 2010.