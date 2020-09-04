Residents of Talladega nursing home enjoy socially distanced visit with loved ones (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The idea, initially, was to have a parade for the residents of Talladega Health Care and Rehabilitation on Friday afternoon; but the parade idea fell by the wayside pretty quickly, replaced by a series of tearful reunions with social distancing and face coverings.
Because they are among the most vulnerable, the residents of the nursing home have had almost no contact with the outside world since the COVID-19 pandemic fully arrived in Alabama in March.
More than a dozen of them were allowed to come outside for a few minutes Friday, many of them holding up signs saying things like “I miss you,” “I Love You,” “I Can’t Wait To Hug You” and “I Miss Your Smile.”
The friends and family stood outside their vehicles, with the sidewalk in between serving as a handy social distancing measure.
Michael Scales, a longtime volunteer and Sunday school teacher, said, “Just allowing them to see each other, talk to each other, that makes my day.
“I am so thankful that God blessed us to pull this off, just to give people an opportunity to talk to their families for a little while. I’ve been coming out here for a lot of years now and I’ve never felt anything like this in my life. It’s a tearful occasion, but they’re happy tears. I know a lot of people really needed this.”