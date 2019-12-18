You are the owner of this article.
Residents of Talladega Healthcare Center celebrate Christmas with round of bingo (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Residents of Talladega Healthcare Center got the Christmas celebration off to an early start Wednesday afternoon with a round of bingo that included prizes such as blankets, T-shirts and $10 cash, along with cakes and snacks.

Talladega Healthcare Center Bible study instructor Michael Scales organized the event for the 10th straight year. Scales is also worshipful master of Knoxville Lodge #650. 

This year also involved a sermon from Alan McMillan.

Scales thanked McMillan; Sabrina Swain, chair of Women of Empowerment International; and staff members Brenda Beavers and Doris Tanner for their role in the event.

 

