Residents get early Christmas present as new bridge on Stemley Road opens (with photos)

LINCOLN -- Residents received an early Christmas present as the new Choccolocco Bridge on Stemley Road is now open.
County Engineer Shannon Robbins said he was happy to have the project finished.
“We are glad to get it wrapped up” he said at the ribbon cutting.
The bridge opened to traffic Thursday, Dec. 12, and the ribbon cutting was Wednesday. The bridge was part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program.
Its overall cost was $5,720,027, with the Alabama Department of Transportation coving 80% of that total, and Talladega County covering 20%.
County Commissioner Jackie Swinford noted that despite that high cost, the bridge has already been paid for.
The bridge has been under construction since Nov. 1, 2017, and the project included a new water line for the city of Lincoln.
Work also included building up the road on either side of the bridge as well as paving. In October, Robbins said the bridge would be completed before Christmas, a time line the county kept.
During construction, residents were subjected to detours that made it more difficult to get to Lincoln.
One nearby resident, Patricia Fondren, lives on the southern side of the bridge. She noted that, during construction, she would have to go far out of the way to go to the grocery store.
Though she does not look forward to the extra noise from traffic, she is happy the bridge is finally finished.
Lincoln Water Department Chief Operator Danny Groce reported during the Tuesday, Dec. 10, City Council meeting that the $92,137 water line was completed.
The water line was built and reconnected by Takco Inc. under a contract with the city. With this part of the project completed, the municipality can begin servicing customers on the southern side of the bridge again.
The bridge is the replacement for the original bridge that was built in the 1960s. The new bridge was approved just a few months before the old one would likely have been closed due to disrepair.
The old bridge had a 3 ton weight limit, making it unsuitable for all forms of traffic. The new bridge will have no such limit and will likely last for at least 75 years.