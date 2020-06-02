Resident of Silver Run saves neighbor by pulling him from burning home

MUNFORD -- Last Thursday, a fire near Munford left one homeowner dead and another injured, but the situation would have been worse had it not been for the actions of Mahijah Smith, 20, of Silver Run, near Munford.
Smith said he was returning home from work around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he noticed a fire at a neighbor’s home.
“I didn't think anything of it,” he said, adding that at first he assumed the homeowner was burning something.
Smith said he soon realized the situation was worse than it first appeared. When he stopped to make sure everyone was OK, he heard glass breaking and a cry for help.
He said he moved toward the sound to find the owner, James Jemison, 75, trying to break out of a window while his house was on fire. Smith said an air conditioning unit was in the way of Jemison making it through the window, so he asked the older man to move out of the way and kicked the unit into the house.
Smith said he was able to pull Jemison out of the burning house but was not able to save his wife, Mae Lois Jemison, 74, who was later found dead in the house by the Oxford Fire Department.
Smith said he tried to enter the home to rescue Mae Jemison, but the fire was too hot.
“If it hadn’t been so hot, I would have gone in there,” he said Tuesday. “I wish I could have got to her, too.”
James Jemison was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston by Oxford EMS with injuries sustained during the fire. Smith said while he was not injured, Jemison sustained several cuts from broken glass.
The fire took place on Cobb Road in the Silver Run Community, near Munford. Smith said he lives around the corner from the Jemisons, and the neighborhood is close-knit.
“Everybody in that neighborhood knows each other,” he said.
Smith is a graduate of Munford High school and attends Talladega College.
He said once he knew the Jemisons were in trouble, he had to act.
“It was an instinct.” he said “I wanted to help.”
Smith’s mother, Danetta Elston, said her son called her Thursday night after he was not able to initially get a 911 operator on the phone.
She said her son remains shaken by the event, but she praised him for taking action in the situation.
“I’m really proud of him,” she said “He is a brave young man.”