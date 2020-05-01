Residence, vehicle shot into Thursday night in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence and occupied vehicle on Southern Drive on Thursday night.
No injuries were reported, and no suspects had been identified Friday morning.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a patrol officer heard several gunshots from Grogan Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday and was on his way to try and locate them when he was dispatched to Southern Drive.
When he arrived, he found what appeared to be bullet holes in the wall on the left side of the house and a 2014 Chrysler 200 with the window shot out.
Investigators subsequently recovered 29 .223 caliber shell casings and one live .223 round. A bullet fragment was also recovered inside the car.
The driver of the car said he was coming to the house to deliver food to the woman who lives there. He and the woman have children in common, Thompson said.
The driver said he saw a black car with dark tinted windows parked on the street, then reported seeing someone dressed all in black standing in the backyard of the house.
He called the woman inside the house and told her to call the police. He then heard shots and his car window shattering as he was driving away.
There were also passengers in the man’s car, including a 79-year-old woman, according to the incident and offense report.
No further description of the person in the backyard or of the suspicious vehicle was available Friday morning.
Thompson said there was no obvious link between this incident and the dozen or so shootings reported in Talladega during April. Victims in two of those cases were killed, and at least four other people were injured.
Anyone with information on this or any of the other recent incidents in Talladega should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.