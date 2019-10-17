A man sentenced to 10 years in prison last year was resentenced earlier this week due to a legal issue.
In February 2018, Anthony Davon Morris, 33, was convicted by a jury of two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of shooting into an unoccupied residence. Two months later, former Circuit Judge Julian King sentenced him to concurrent 10-year sentences on each count. Shooting into an unoccupied residence or vehicle is a class C felony, and the punishment for a class C felony involving a firearm is normally 10 years.
However, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens explained Thursday that mandatory sentencing guidelines put in place by the state Legislature demand that a person facing these particular charges be given a split sentence, where the defendant is sentenced to a term in prison followed by a period of probation.
When the case was brought before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff earlier this week, Woodruff imposed a sentence of two years in prison, followed by 24 months probation.
According to Alabama Department of Correction Records, Morris has already served eight months of his prison sentence, and has been credited with another 60 days of “good time,” which counts toward his release date. He also has credit for four days that he spent in the Talladega County Metro Jail before posting bond.
Under his old sentence, according to the DOC, Morris’s minimum release date would have been May 2022.
Morris was accused of shooting into a Buick and an Infiniti, as well as a house in Alpine on Sept. 5, 2016, following an altercation that may have started on Facebook. The victim identified Morris at the time, but deputies were not able to locate him until he sought medical treatment for a grazing gunshot wound to his arm. Morris refused to cooperate with investigators, so his own shooting was never solved.
Morris’s girlfriend attempted to give him an alibi at trial, saying that they had been having sex in
Fayetteville when the shooting happened. Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore said at the time that the state introduced cell phone records showing that Morris and his girlfriend either called or texted one another several times during this period, making it unlikely that they were being intimate with each other.