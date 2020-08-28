Reporting date for most AIDB students pushed back due to pandemic

Some of the students at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will be returning to campus for face-to-face instruction a little later than previously expected.
Students have already started distance learning for the year and were scheduled to come back to campus Sept. 9. According to a memo from AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, all staff members at the Alabama School for the Blind, Alabama School for the Deaf, Helen Keller School, Alabama Freedom Center for the Blind and E.H. Gentry will report back to work Sept. 8, with student life staff scheduled based on dorm capacity.
Football players from ASD and ASB and members of the ASD varsity volleyball team will also return for registration and training camps starting Sept. 8, and while they will be living on campus, they will still be attending classes virtually.
The rest of the student body starts coming back 12 days later.
ASB and ASD students in grades 7-12 and HKS students in grades K-6 will register Sept. 20. The first day of in-person classes for these students is Sept. 21. AFCB and Gentry students will “begin returning as scheduled by staff,” according to the release.
The remaining students, including Pre-K through grade six at ASB and ASD, and grades 7-12 at HKS come back Oct. 4, with classes resuming for these students Oct. 5.
All COVID-19 control practices will continue as classes resume, according to the release.
“It is critical for the safety of our employees, consumers and students that all who will be returning in the upcoming weeks abide by the infection control practices,” Mascia wrote. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone has a safe and secure place to work and learn.
“Please understand this plan is a work in progress, and as such, may change if we receive new guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health or the state Department of Education.
“As we have moved through 2020, the resiliency of AIDB employees has been remarkable. We are all part of the AIDB family because we believe in our mission to provide comprehensive education and service programs of superior quality. Your work during this time, and your commitment to those that we serve, has been incredible.”