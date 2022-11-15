Report: Talladega public schools financially healthy

TALLADEGA — The city school system will close out fiscal 2022 with a healthy balance, according to the system's chief financial officer, Lesley Poe.
“The district’s revenues exceeded expenses by $960,033,” Poe told the school board during a meeting last week. “There were many factors that contributed to the increase and aided the increase in fund balance (including) the system being able to reallocate some purchases from the general fund to (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money; the district receiving its of the FY 2022 Advanced Technology money (and) an increase in local sales tax revenues.”
Overall, the general fund balance at the end of the fiscal year was $6.1 million, an increase of $300,000 from the prior year. This figure does not include any ESSER money, which is categorized as a separate, restricted fund.
The system began the fiscal year with a total fund balance of $8,195,681 and ended the year with a fund balance of $9,155,715. Total revenue for all funds was $26,488,491, over total expenditures of $25,528,458.
Also last Tuesday, the board:
— Surplussed outdated equipment at C. L. Salter Elementary School.
— Hired Marshall Deavers to replace Jannie Keith as teacher in the alternative program at Zora Ellis Junior High School.
— Approved medical leave for Jeffrey Jackson, physical education teacher at Ellis.
— Approved a $1,000 technology supplement for Kristi Shelton, replacing Jennifer Rosenow.
— Hired Phyllis Brown to replace ArQuita Jackson as Child Nutrition Program manager at Houston Elementary; Marshall Fomby to replace Gail Montgomery as itinerant instructional aide at Ellis and Sharon Welch to replace Shantika Watkins as business education teacher at the Career Tech program.
— Extended leave for Johnny Ragland, 12-month custodian at Ellis.
— Approved leave for bus driver Britney Schoppert.
— Accepted the resignations of bus driver Tracey Smith and instructional aide Sharon Welch.