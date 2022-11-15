 Skip to main content
Report: Talladega public schools financially healthy

TALLADEGA — The city school system will close out fiscal 2022 with a healthy balance, according to the system's chief financial officer, Lesley Poe.

“The district’s revenues exceeded expenses by $960,033,” Poe told the school board during a meeting last week. “There were many factors that contributed to the increase and aided the increase in fund balance (including) the system being able to reallocate some purchases from the general fund to (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money; the district receiving its of the FY 2022 Advanced Technology money (and) an increase in local sales tax revenues.”