TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has issued an apology to anyone who may have been offended by a speech by David Banner on campus Thursday, according to a report from WBRC TV-6.
Banner, a Grammy Award-winning music producer, recording artist, philanthropist and actor, was the guest speaker for the college’s Opening Convocation.
According to the WBRC report, Banner, walking through the audience at the college’s gym, questioned President Trump’s campaign slogan, asking when America was ever great for African-Americans.
“Do Jewish people send their children to go to work for Nazis? Then why do HBCUs send you all to go to work for your oppressor?” the station reported he asked a somewhat stunned crowd of mostly students.
The station reported Banner had told media he was going to speak to students about the importance of “self” and “(tick) some old folks off.”
In an apology on its website, the college wrote, “At an institution of higher learning, students are exposed to a variety of opinions and views. If anyone felt offended by today’s convocation speech, we apologize. Talladega College has a diversity of students, faculty and staff, and we value and embrace them all.”