Sylacauga City Schools released a statement this morning about an accident involving a school bus Monday afternoon.
The accident happened at 4:10 p.m. when a vehicle struck the bus from behind, according to the release.
"The bus had finished its afternoon route and was in the left turn lane in front of Nichols-Lawson Middle School," the release says. "The driver had the left turn signal on and
was waiting for traffic to clear when the impact occurred." Two students on board. No one, including the driver, was seriously injured, but did go to Coosa Valley Medical Center for evaluation. The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and also were taken to CVMS for treatment.
No further details were immediately available this morning.