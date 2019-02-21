Alabama House District 32 Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston, will hold a Town Hall and Listening Tour at 4 p.m. Monday, March 11. The meeting will provide an opportunity to connect with local residents about their priorities and concerns ahead of the upcoming legislative session.
The meeting will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Ken Joiner Calhoun County Administration Building, 1702 Noble St., Anniston.
The event is the latest in a series of town hall meetings that members of the Alabama Democratic Legislators are holding across the state. Questions may be submitted in advance to townhall@alabamahousedems.com.
For more information, follow Alabama Democratic Legislators at @AlHouseDems and on facebook.com/ALHouseDems.