Renowned Amistad Murals returning to Talladega College (with video)

TALLADEGA -- Hale Woodruff’s critically acclaimed Amistad Murals are returning to their permanent home at Talladega College this month, a school press release announced.
The renowned murals will soon be installed inside Talladega College’s newly constructed Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art.
A special ribbon cutting will be held in honor of the museum and return of the murals Friday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m.
Harvey, a Talladega College alumnus who serves as president of Hampton University, has contributed more than $1 million toward the construction of the museum.
In addition to housing and preserving the Amistad Murals and other works of historic and artistic value, the museum will help maintain the legacy of Hale Woodruff and advance local, regional and national tourism, the release adds.
“Our $50 million collection of critically-acclaimed Hale Woodruff murals is of great value historically and artistically,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said.
In 1938, Talladega College commissioned Woodruff to paint six murals illustrating the rise of African-Americans from slavery to freedom. Three of Woodruff’s panels, the Amistad Murals, were the first pieces of 20th century art to commemorate the 1839 slave uprising on the Amistad ship. The other panels depict the founding of the college, the construction of Savery Library and the underground railroad.
When he arrived at Talladega College in 2008, Hawkins had the murals taken down from the walls of the Savery Library, where they had hung for nearly 70 years, and appraised.
“I was thrilled to learn that they were worth $40 million but dismayed to discover that they were in imminent danger of disintegration,” he said. “But the true value of the murals cannot be measured in dollars and cents. These massive, vibrant pieces illustrate profound events in American history. Because of Hale Woodruff’s murals at Talladega College, these events will be remembered and reflected upon for generations to come.”
According to the release, with the assistance of the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the murals were restored and sent on a three-year tour that received rave reviews from The New York Times and others.
In 2016, at the conclusion of the tour, the Amistad Murals were placed in storage for safekeeping until a museum with proper climate control and security could be constructed.
Following the tour, the collection was appraised at $50 million, the release notes.
To commemorate the return of the murals and the completion of the museum. The college has also released a promotional video to help spread the word.
Anthony Jones, director of protocol and special events at Talladega College, spoke on the video about the progress being made on campus.
“I’m in awe. After you have been around this institution for so long and you have actually seen the development, the growth … At some point, I guess my mind goes back to how it was when I was a student, how it is now, and we’re really basically busting out of the seams,” he said.
“The museum is an amazing new asset for us. Just because we are the oldest HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the state of Alabama, doesn’t mean we have to look like we are the oldest. So great things are happening at Talladega College.”
Added Seddrick Hill, the college’s vice president of institutional advancement, “The murals are seen to be as a hidden jewel, but now it’s no longer a hidden jewel. We have another reason to come to this wonderful city and explore this artwork, which means so much to a lot of people.”
The museum ribbon cutting will be part of a special day for Talladega College. A ribbon cutting for the school’s new student center will follow at 2:30 p.m., and a reception will be at 7 p.m. at Talladega Bottling Works.
College officials said all events are free and open to the public, but they request guests RSVP to rsvp@talladega.edu.
The ribbon cuttings will mark the completion of construction projects that have brought three new buildings to campus. A 45,000 square foot, state-of-the-art residence hall college opened in January 2019.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.