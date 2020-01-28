Remembering Kobe Bryant: Area high school coaches, players react to Sunday's helicopter accident that claimed life of NBA legend, eight others

Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine individuals killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.
Since his passing, many sports fans, sportswriters, coaches, players and others have been mourning the loss of a 41-year-old soon-to-be Hall of Famer who played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Several area high school basketball coaches and players offered their reactions to the unexpected loss of a legend.
“It’s just a terrible tragedy for the basketball world and the other families that were involved, going to a basketball game of all things,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “Kobe Bryant was such a great competitor. He perfected his craft. He was a pure offensive player and defensive player. He had all the shots. Him and Michael Jordan are probably two of the best shooting guards ever.”
Miller compared Bryant to some of the NBA players he saw growing up -- Jerry West, Walt Frazier and Pete Maravich. He added he believes there was one player Bryant wanted to be like.
“Kobe, he always wanted to be like Jordan, and that’s who he modeled his game on, from his post-up moves to his signature dunks,” Miller said. “I think he tried to copy Michael Jordan.
“He was moving on to the second part of his life and he had a great foundation there. He was going to grow the game of basketball in both boys and girls. He loved youth basketball and he was going to make a big difference. It’s just a tragic ending to his life.”
Talladega senior guard D’Corian Wilson said he was in the gym Sunday shooting around with teammates when the news broke of the crash.
“Kobe Bryant was my favorite NBA player until Kevin Durant came into the league, but I still have much love for Kobe Bryant,” Wilson said. “We were in here playing basketball, and then everybody got to saying, ‘Kobe Bryant just passed. Kobe Bryant died.’ I was like, ‘Huh?’
“I didn’t want to believe it at first until I got on my phone and saw it all over Twitter and every social media platform saying he passed away and his daughter was in the crash with him. Even the other families who were in the crash. It’s a sad story to see Kobe Bryant go out that way.”
Wilson added Bryant helped paved the way for many youth in the country who fell in love with the sport.
“He inspired a lot of us to pick up a basketball, even myself,” Wilson said. “He left his legacy and he’ll always be a legend.”
Childersburg girls head coach Gavin King said the loss of Bryant stung. King was less than 24 hours removed from his team falling 58-53 to Talladega County Central in the championship game of the Talladega County Tournament.
“I thought Saturday night’s loss in the county finals was bad, and then Sunday really kind of showed me that things could always definitely be worse,” he said. “Pretty much from when I was 7 until I was 27, Kobe was playing. That was the time I got into basketball. I was playing basketball and watching basketball. It really became my favorite sport.
“Because of him, I’ve been a Laker fan ever since, and him staying with that one team kind of made the Laker games special ... I’ve got all the shoes, both numbers, all kinds of colors of jerseys and all kinds of Kobe clothes. Man, my car tag says ‘MAMBA 24.’ He was really my basketball idol, and really looking back, probably the reason I’m still in basketball today.”
He added Bryant’s fire, passion, competitiveness and willingness to work gave him inspiration for how he wanted to approach coaching.
“Seeing how, after basketball, he was approaching fatherhood, taking his daughter to games, teaching her the game and even began coaching her,” King said. “By the time I got into coaching girls basketball, he began coaching AAU basketball, so then, not only is it just admiring him as a player, but as a coach and a father. It kind of seemed like the time he was transitioning out of basketball, I was transitioning into parenthood.
“I had heard about him, obviously. That had me pretty down. Then, a couple hours later, when it was confirmed his daughter was with him, that just made things so much worse. That was a really tough day because in more ways than one, he was somebody I could look up to and kind of just want to continue to be great.”
King said the hardest part about Bryant’s passing is wondering what might have been.
“That’s just tough not seeing what he’ll do next and not getting to hear his Hall of Fame speech,” King said. “It’s just really shocking, but I think he definitely left the biggest impact on me as far as basketball goes … There’s very few players that had an impact on the game as much as him, and pretty much anybody you talk to or hear the interviews from talk about what a worker he was, how much time he put in the gym and how much time he put in studying.
“The mental side of the game, too, and to read his book ‘Mamba Mentality,’ picking up some things from that book was great. Just things that people don’t know about, like him being trilingual and him speaking Spanish to Pau Gasol when they were on the floor so other teams wouldn’t know what they were talking about. It was just brilliance and showing it’s more than just dunking.
“He had a great shot, the footwork and the fundamentals -- it was just all there. I think his daughter was going to do great things in the future, and who knows what he would’ve gotten into -- maybe in the future on the women’s side of basketball.”
Other reactions from around The Daily Home’s coverage area:
- “I just was shocked. It hurt a lot because he’s one of my favorite players, and I’d be watching his daughter playing on YouTube and stuff. It really hurt a lot. I didn’t even want to go to school the next day. He had a lot from his moves to his off-the-court stuff. He always said to just make every day count … I don’t know, I’m just speechless.” -- Childersburg senior power forward Ke”Asia McKinney
- “It’s a tragedy. We don’t want to see any of our favorite players to go down like that. Kobe Bryant -- Everybody knows Kobe Bryant. He’s one of the greatest of all-time on the basketball court, on and off. It’s kind of tough seeing it on social media. When I first saw it, it kind of shook me … I just send prayers out to the Bryant family, you know, keep their head up because I know it’s tough for them right now.” -- Talladega senior forward Kobe Simmons
- “My thoughts were it was a very sad and tragic event. My prayers, along with Winterboro basketball’s prayers, go out to his family. He really meant so much to the game and was probably one of the Top 5 greatest players of all-time to come through in this era. You talk about a player who was relentless and really heightened the elevation of basketball in an era that was kind of sort of losing it a little bit -- he brought the standard back. He brought what the word work ethic means. He brought what it really means to play the game of basketball. Every aspect of the game, from basketball IQ to working out to commitment to ‘No regrets’ to focus -- you name it, Kobe Bryant did it.” -- Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith
- “It was pretty tragic the first time I heard it. I was scrolling through my phone and I saw it. I’ve been a fan probably since I can remember being at home, my dad and I watching him play and winning all the championships. Really, I only got to see the last two, when he won back-to-back.” -- Winterboro junior Derron Jones