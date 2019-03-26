TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains that first turned up in Talladega County.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell issued a press release Tuesday saying, “On March 25, (the) Talladega County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call in reference to someone finding human remains.
“The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation and made a determination that the human remains located in Talladega County were removed from a residence located in Coosa County. (The) Talladega County Sheriff’s Office notified the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the information obtained.”
The release goes on to say officials from both sheriff’s offices “went to a residence located on Coosa County Road 99 in Sylacauga. At that point, more human remains were located at this residence. An investigation surrounding both the death and identity of the victim is underway.”
Howell said Tuesday that remains first turned up near Talladega Springs, and those remains and the remains found in Coosa County appeared to come from the same person. He said he hoped to be able to identify this person “in the next two or three days” but declined to offer any details of the person’s possible identity.
He said it was also too early in the investigation to estimate how long the individual in question had been dead.
“Animals certainly played a role (in the condition of the remains),” he said. The remains were primarily bones.
Howell would also not elaborate on a possible cause of death but said a natural cause had not been entirely ruled out.
Anyone who might have information useful to the investigation should contact Capt. Scott Hammond at the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-2211.