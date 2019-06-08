SYLACAUGA -- A new private school has opened on the campus of Sylacauga First Assembly of God.
Veritas Christian Classical School of Sylacauga has announced registration for the 2019-20 academic year. The private, Christian-based school will serve students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
“Veritas offers a unique opportunity in that students may experience all the benefits of a traditional classroom environment while keeping the flexibility of a home school,” Sylacauga campus owner and teacher Marci Davidson said. “They also offer onsite dual enrollment opportunities for students seeking to earn college credits while in high school.”
Veritas also has sites in Alexander City and Huntsville, along with multiple others across the Southeast.
“Veritas was founded in 1995 by Dave and Bev Kinsey, of Alpharetta, Georgia,” Davidson said. “The Alexander City school opened last year. Our first year there was a success. We are looking forward to another great year in Alexander City and our first in Sylacauga.”
Davidson noted there are several differences between a classical Christian school and other private educational institutions.
“Ourhybrid model allows for traditional full-time students while accommodating the needs of home-school students as well,” Davidson said. “Veritas strives to cultivate a well-rounded student with a Christian worldview by focusing on humanities (reading, writing, speech, history and religion).”
Davidson added arithmetic, science, art and music are also offered to each grade. “We teach our students to not just learn the material, but also to actually understand it, apply it and know why they are correct in their findings,” she said.
Davidson added the school also has advantages for homes-schooled students.
“Students who are home-schooled can choose to take specific courses with us,” Davidson said. “It’s completely up to them which subjects they decided to take.”
Davidson noted that due to smaller class sizes, grades will likely be combined, similar to the Alexander City campus.
“Last year at Alexander City, we had about 70 students,” Davidson said. “The students really enjoyed the smaller size and being able to learn from and help one another.
“Students are able to learn and progress at a rigorous rate, sometimes even skipping a grade. As a teacher, why would I want to hold a student back from reaching their full potential? The sky’s the limit at Veritas.”
Davidson pointed out another difference between Veritas and other schools is students are only required to go Monday through Thursday.
“On Fridays, students are able to partake in various extracurricular activities, such as science experiments and missionary work, such as visiting nursing homes and volunteering,” she said.
Davidson added all of the instructors at Veritas have qualified teaching degrees.
She is a graduate of Faulkner University. Davidson previously served as an eighth-grade English teacher at Central Middle School in Coosa County for nine years.
“Both of my children attend Veritas in Alexander City,” she said. “It’s something as a family we have really enjoyed.”
Registration for Veritas Classical School of Sylacauga is now open for interested students and parents.
“We are encouraging parents to register students during the month of June to help the start-up go more smoothly, but we will accept students until the first day of classes,” Davidson said.
Davidson added the first day of the new academic year for Veritas is set for Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Davidson said the school is completely funded through student tuition.
“Tuition is $3,600 per academic year, but parents may pay through installments if they wish,” she said.
Sylacauga First Assembly of God is at 560 Gantts Junction Road. Summer office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Davidson at 256-596-0540, or visit https://www.veritask12.com/.