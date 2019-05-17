The 2019 summer Arts Camp for Kids, sponsored by Heritage Hall’s Arts Education Program, will be at the Alabama School for the Deaf in the Career Technical Facility.
The camp will be offered in the form of two sessions during the month of July.
“Interested students from the area, ages 6 through 13, are encouraged to participate,” said Valerie White, Heritage Hall Museum director.
The first session will begin Monday, July 8, and conclude Friday, July 12. Arts Camp for Kids will continue with its second session Monday, July 15-Friday, July 19.
“The annual camp has been going strong now for over 20 years,” White said.
Classes will begin each morning at 8, and the camp will dismiss at noon each day. As always, there will be several areas of art instruction available, including drawing, painting, sculpture, dance and music.
“This year we will be joining forces with Callie’s Kids to combine our camps,” White said. “The camps are so important for area youth because of the exposure to the arts. It helps promote creativity, self-confidence and critical thinking. It’s something the students and staff always enjoy.”
This year’s tuition is $100, per child, per week.
Heritage Hall Museum will also offer special discounts to families with more than one child attending.
“The discounted rates are $100 for the first child in the family, per week, and $80 for each additional child in the same family, per week.” White said.
There will be camp assistants to help students into the reception area each morning.
“Your child will be required to sign in each morning, and on the last day of the camp, we will plan a presentation by the students at the Ritz,” White said. “We welcome all parents, family and friends to join us in celebrating the art they have created. Space is very limited for our first session, and our second session is also filling up fast.”
Interested participants can register in multiple ways.
Visit Heritage Hall, 200 South St. E., Talladega, to pick up a registration form Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Parents can also visit the museum website at www.heritagehallmuseum.org to download an application.
After completing a registration form, mail it or deposit at the museum along with the tuition cost. Mail to Heritage Hall’s Arts Camp for Kids, P.O. Box 1118, Talladega, AL 35161.
“We would just like to thank all of our sponsors, including Callie’s Kids, the Jemison Carnegie Foundation, Talladega County United Way, the City of Talladega, First Bank of Alabama, the Historic Ritz Theatre and many other special friends of the museum who all make this possible. We are glad to see it continue after so many years.”
For additional information or questions, contact Heritage Hall at 256-761-1364 or via email at www.hhmuse@bellsouth.net.