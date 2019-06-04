CHILDERSBURG -- Established in 1950, the Red Eagle Skeet and Trap Club in Childersburg is one of the state’s oldest gun clubs.
“It’s one of Childersburg’s best kept secrets,” Club Manager Tommy McGilberry said. “We are well-known to shooters across the state and the Southeast, but it’s a bit of a hidden gem to the general public.”
McGilberry, who has been a club member for more than 40 years, said the club was first located on Merkle Mountain near Sylacauga but relocated to Childersburg in 1981.
“We are located near the Coosa River,” McGilberry said. “It’s great place for camping and fun for the entire family.”
Red Eagle offers guests the opportunity to take part in the sport of skeet, trap and five stand, which are all used with a shotguns to “aim and shoot at clay targets,” McGilberry explained.
According to McGilberry, Red Eagle has six skeet fields, three trap fields and a five stand field.
The club also is home to an air-conditioned clubhouse, four covered picnic areas and RV/camper hookups that include power and water, the facility’s website notes.
Red Eagle recently received a $150,000 grant from the Federal Wildlife Restoration.
“The grant comes from the Pittman-Robertson Act from the 1930s,” McGilberry said. “Clubs like ours receive revenues generated from the firearm taxes each year. It helps us promote our conservation efforts, hunter education programs and our operation costs.”
McGilberry noted the funds were used to purchase new machinery and equipment for the club.
“We now are able to provide shooters in Alabama a place to properly train for the Olympics,” McGillberry said.
McGilberry noted the club’s first priority is educating young shooters on gun safety.
“It is my goal that one day gun safety will be taught as an elective in areas schools,” McGilberry said. “It’s a great skill to develop hand-eye coordination, problem solving skills and more.
“The sport of shooting can be used for much more than hunting or killing. It is a sport that all types of people can enjoy throughout their lifetime.”
Red Eagle also hosts many different types of shooting competitions throughout the year.
“People come from all over the state to use our facility,” McGilberry said.
Last weekend, the club hosted about 70 shooters of all ages for the Alabama State Skeet Association Championship. McGilberry said Adam McNutt, 17, of St. Clair County, took hometop honors.
“He will compete at nationals in Grand Island, Nebraska, during the week of June 24-28,” McGilberry said.
McGilberry added the nonprofit club is open to the public, including first-time shooters.
“We do ask that non-members either come with a member, or that you speak with a current member for orientation before using the facility,” he said. “Membership has its advantages, and it’s also very affordable.”
Shooting for non-members cost $5 per round of 25 targets. Non-members can enjoy a round of skeet or trap shooting for $8.
Red Eagle is at 332 Hollywood Blvd., Childersburg.
Hours of operation for the general public are Wednesday through Friday from noon until 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
Club members can shoot seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
For more information, call 256-378-6970, or visit www.redeaglegunclub.com.