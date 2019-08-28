CHILDERSBURG – The Red Eagle Skeet and Trap Club announced its partnership with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, allowing the club to receive $140,000 in shooting sports equipment.
The partnership was formally announced Saturday at the club’s annual banquet and awards ceremony, which recognizes the club’s hunter safety course instructors.
Marisa Lee Futral, hunter education coordinator for the Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, said the club has always been supportive of shooting sports and hunter education.
“We do more youth programs than anyone in the state,” said Tommy McGilberry, the Red Eagle Skeet and Trap Club range manager, who also serves on the club’s board of directors.
He said the club hosts the 4H youth shotgun championship every year.
“We have kids come from all over the state to compete here,” McGilberry said.
Futral said the money from the Conservation Department was used to purchase 36 skeet machines.
She said the partnership was formed because the Red Eagle Skeet and Trap Club is a public facility, which promotes shooting sports and hunter education.
McGilberry said in accordance with the partnership, anyone with an Alabama State Hunter’s License can shoot a round of skeet, 25 shots, for only $1 more than a member, or $6. It normally costs non-members $8 per round.
McGilberry said now a young person can go from a beginner shooter and train all the way up to an Olympic shooter at the club.
“This is the only place in Alabama that you can do it, which is significant,” Futral said.
Shooters can shoot American or International skeet at the club. The pigeons for International skeet fly faster than shooting clays in American skeet competition.
McGilberry said the club has six skeet ranges, one international skeet range, three trap ranges and one five-stand (sporting clays) range.
He said future plans include six skeet ranges, six trap ranges, one five-stand range and two bunker traps.
Through the year, the Red Eagle Skeet and Trap Club offers the Alabama Hunter Safety Course, usually before dove season, before deer season and before spring turkey season, depending on demand.
The club is at 332 Hollywood Blvd., Childersburg.
For more information about the club, email info@redeaglegunclub.com or call 256-378-6970.