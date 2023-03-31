Red Cross seeks Talladega-area volunteers for variety of services

The city of Talladega has partnered with the American Red Cross to help recruit volunteers who can provide assistance during emergencies or community events.
There are openings for a wide variety of critical volunteer positions, including serving on disaster action teams that assist individuals and families following fires, storms and other emergencies; greeting and registering donors at blood donation sites; teaching community classes such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first aid and water safety; and delivering blood, platelets or other blood products to hospitals.
Volunteers are also needed to meet other diverse needs, from providing emotional support following a disaster to assisting those affected persons secure lodging and clothing.
There are also volunteer opportunities available for health care professionals as well as lay people. Following disasters, licensed health care providers are needed to deliver hands-on care and education to shelter residents. In some areas, mental health professionals are also needed.
“When disaster strikes, American Red Cross volunteers step in to help individuals and families in need,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill. “Given the impact the Red Cross has in our community, the city of Talladega is proud to help promote its volunteer recruitment campaign.”