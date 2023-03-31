 Skip to main content
Red Cross seeks Talladega-area volunteers for variety of services

red cross volunteers

Fire Chief Danny Warwick, Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Adisa Pruitt, Volunteer Recruiter Sandy Zuiderhoek, Red Cross Volunteer Chris Mascia, City Manager Seddrick Hill and Assistant Fire Chief John Tyson are all involved in a new volunteer recruiting effort on behalf of the Talladega Red Cross.

The city of Talladega has partnered with the American Red Cross to help recruit volunteers who can provide assistance during emergencies or community events. 

There are openings for a wide variety  of critical volunteer positions, including serving on disaster action teams that assist individuals and families following fires, storms and other emergencies; greeting and registering donors at blood donation sites; teaching community classes such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first aid and water safety; and delivering blood, platelets or other blood products to hospitals.