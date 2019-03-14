SYLACAUGA – Renasant Bank has partnered with the American Red Cross in a campaign for veterans.
“Totes of Hope” is a personal care kit drive in which items for veterans are collected, assembled in a backpack or tote bag, and distributed through veterans’ hospitals , veterans outreach programs and local veterans.
The effort is to show gratitude to veterans.
Peggy Mann, service to armed forces specialist with the Red Cross, said a key part of the Red Cross’s mission is to support the military, their families and veterans.
Totes of Hope will provide essential personal care items like soap, toothpaste, shaving cream and more to veterans in need.
Other suggested care kit items include socks, tooth brushes, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, dental floss, deodorant, hair brush or comb, travel size shampoo and conditioner, travel size baby powder and petroleum jelly, men or women’s underwear, shower shoes or flip flops, gloves, phone cards, magazines, books, crossword puzzles, activity books, pocket calendar, rain poncho and restaurant gift card.
Renasant Bank at 135 James Payton Blvd. in Sylacauga is accepting donations or cash to purchase items to go into a personal care kit that will be delivered to veterans. A $5 donation will take care of one bag.
For more information from the bank on this project, call 256-401-3000 or go by and visit.
For more information from the Red Cross, contact Mann at 256-689-0593 or peggy.mann@redcross.org.
Information on this project was provided through the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.