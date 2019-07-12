TALLADEGA -- The recycling center on South Street in Talladega will be closed temporarily while the city builds a guard shack and adds another drop-off box, according to City Manager Beth Cheeks.
An effort to clean out the area around the existing boxes, including piles of non-recyclable trash, got underway Thursday. Construction of the guard shack and another pad will likely get underway next week, with the recycling program starting back, hopefully, before the end of the month.
It is still not clear who will be manning the guard shack and what enforcing authority they may have, Cheeks added.
The recycling bins are only for tin or aluminum cans, non-laminated paper and cardboard and plastic bottles and jugs.
Although they cannot be recycled, the city’s contract with Waste Pro does provide for curbside pickup of bulk waste and yard waste.
According to the contract, grass and leaves must be bagged, and limbs and branches cannot be more than 6 feet long and 16 inches around. Bulk waste includes furniture, appliances, painted and treated wood, and scrap metal. Yard and bulk waste may be placed at curbside and picked up on the same day as regular garbage.