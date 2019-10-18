TALLADEGA -- The Talladega College Marching band joined singer, songwriter and actor Max Schnieder (MAX) on campus Oct. 19 to shoot the new music video for his single “Love Me Less.”
Members of the band made such an impression on Schneider when they performed “Love Me Less” in Houston last month that he wanted to incorporate the band and dance line into the music video, according to a Talladega College press release.
“I am honored that a multitalented, nationally-known performer was so inspired by our band’s rendition of his hit song that he actually came to campus to shoot a video with us,” Talladega College band director Miguel Bonds said. “This was a great opportunity for our band to shine, and we cannot wait to see the video.”
Plans for the taping began Sept. 1, when Schnieder gave a shoutout to the band on Instagram.
“We cannot wait to see what success this brings us,” said Shakayah Midgette, drum major .
Added Dega Diamond Captain Rajia Randall, “All of the Dega Diamonds were excited to meet MAX. It was a new and exciting experience for the team. He was so humble, talented and fun to work with.”
The video is expected to be released later this fall, the release notes.
