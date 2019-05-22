TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Some 20 people were arrested on felony drug charges in Talladega County between May 3 and Wednesday morning, according to Metro Jail records and Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr Jason Murray.
All but one of the those arrests was on a charge of possession. The exception was Donaurius J. Dowdell, 27, who was arrested by DTF agents May 3 after allegedly selling marijuana to a confidential informant in Talladega.
His bond was set at $10,000 by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. Jail records indicate Dowdell was released on bond the same day he was arrested.
Jessica Mabrey, 34, and Charles Raymond Mabrey, 39, encountered Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies who were responding to a burglary in progress call in Munford on Tuesday, Murray said. A Task Force agent was in the area and came to assist, Murray said.
When the two were caught, Jessica Mabrey allegedly had a quantity of methamphetamine with her, and Charles Raymond Mabrey allegedly had a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.
Murray said the county charged both with burglary in the third degree and attempting to elude law enforcement. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and he was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree, a misdemeanor. Her total bond was set at $10,000; his was set at $7,000.
Charles Raymond Mabrey bonded out Wednesday. Jessica Mabrey was still in jail Wednesday evening.
On May 3, police in Sylacauga performed a routine traffic stop involving Terry Christian, 47. Christian was arrested and charged with possession of a spice, a synthetic drug analogous to marijuana. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was also released the same day he was arrested.
James Rex Preston, 35, of Alexander City, was arrested May 4, also after a traffic stop by Sylacauga police, Murray said. Preston was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, in this case a pipe, Murray said.
Jail records indicate Sylacauga police also charged him with attempting to elude law enforcement, although details were not available Wednesday.
Preston’s bond was set at $10,000, and he remained behind bars as of Wednesday evening.
Murray said Jerry Dean Shepherd, 58, was arrested after he consented to Sylacauga police searching his home.
The search yielded a quantity of marijuana not consistent with personal use and a set of digital scales. Shepherd was charged with possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond and was released May 8.
John William Edmondson, 50, of Ashland, came to the attention of Talladega police after he allegedly stole a set of wheels and tires from a Ford Mustang and put them on his own vehicle.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a search of the vehicle Edmondson was driving turned up a glass pipe with residue, a vial of what appeared to be methamphetamine, Fluoxetine (Prozac), hydrocodone, a .762 bullet and a .38 colt revolver, for which Edmondson did not have a permit.
Murray said Edmondson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit. He had not been charged with theft of the tires as of Wednesday afternoon. He was still in jail on a $10,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.
Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies first encountered Nicholas Brett Dobbs, 30, of Sylacauga, when they responded to a report of a kidnapping, Murray said. The kidnapping turned out to be unfounded, but Dobbs allegedly had methamphetamine at the time and was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000, and Dobbs was still in custody as of Wednesday evening.
Bradford Ogletree, 55, and Bradley Edward Wells Jr., 29, both of Sylacauga, were pulled over May 7 by Sylacauga police, who found methamphetamine in the vehicle, Murray said. Both men were charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Ogletree was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond for both men was set at $5,000, Murray said.
Ogletree was released on bond May 8, and Wells got out the next day, according to jail records.
Kiante Demont Murphy, 25, was pulled over by Sylacauga police May 9 and arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Bond was set at $5,000, and, according to jail records, Murphy was released May 15.
James Cory Bryant, 49, of Sylacauga, came into contact with Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies May 11 after they responded to an unwanted guest call, Murray said. He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, a syringe. His bond was also set at $5,000, and he was still in jail Wednesday.
Kenneth Ray Kelly Sr., 57, was arrested by Sylacauga police May 13 after he gave them consent to search his home, Murray said. Kelly was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia for baggies and scales. Bond was set at $5,000, and he was released May 15.
Henry Lewis Vincent, 41, was arrested May 13 after Sylacauga police responded to a fight call in a public parking lot at 4th and Avondale. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana in the second degree, and given a $5,000 bond. He was released May 15, according to jail records.
Jacob Scott Calhoun, 26, of Gadsden, was pulled over by Talladega police May 15 in the Taco Bell parking lot, for driving without headlights, Thompson said.
Calhoun had four white capsules that he said contained heroin, a Tylenol bottle containing half a dextroamphetamine tablet, Seroquel (an antipsychotic), a marijuana cigarette, several other pills, a sunglasses case containing four syringes, a spoon with residue and a set of digital scales. Calhoun also allegedly had a set of brass knuckles, which are illegal in Alabama.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles. Total bond was set at $6,000; Calhoun was released Sunday.
Demetrius Antwon Griffin, 43, was pulled over by Sylacauga police May 15 and charged with felony possession of marijuana (for other than personal use) and possession of drug paraphernalia, specifically scales. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was released from jail May 16.
Christy Lynn Lightsey, 38, of Sylacauga, was arrested May 17 after Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person call on Zubars Road, Murray said. She allegedly had methamphetamine and a pipe with her at the time.
Bond was set at $5,000, and she was released Monday, according to jail records.
Jonathan Lynn Smith, 34, was arrested by Talladega police at a safety checkpoint near S&J Mini-Mart. There were three bags of methamphetamine and a pipe in the vehicle, which Murray said Smith was charged for.
Thompson indicated that officers drew their weapons on Smith, who was playing with an extremely large knife that he refused to put down, even when ordered to do so.
Smith was ordered held on a $10,000 bond and remained in jail as of Wednesday night.
Curtis Adam Limbaugh, 32, of Alpine, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop Sunday. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of paraphernalia (baggies and syringes). His bond was set at $10,000, and he was also still behind bars Wednesday.
Jalen Javon Swain, 25, of Pell City, was pulled over by Sylacauga police Monday and charged with possession of Oxycodone, possession of marijuana first (other than personal use) and possession of scales. Bond was set at $5,000, Murray said. Swain was also still in custody Wednesday night, according to jail records.
James McCoy Vick Jr., 38, of Vincent, was pulled over by deputies Wednesday morning, Murray said, and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of scales and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond was set at $5,000, and he was still in jail Wednesday night.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree are class D felonies, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and possession of brass knuckles are all misdemeanors.