TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, sentenced 14 people that had previously pleaded guilty to various felony charges.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Woodruff sentenced:
Derrick Donnell Dew, 38, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for receiving stolen property in the first degree;
Amanda Ruth Hilburn, 41, to 56 months suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance;
Tamika Nichole Glenn, 31, to three years, suspended, 24 months probation for escape in the third degree;
Kevin Douglas Iles, 40, to 15 years, split, 578 days to serve, 24 months probation for violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act;
Ronald Hawkins, 30, to 56 months suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance;
Jeffrey Shane Stringfellow, 32, to 70 months, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, 12 months to serve in jail each for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and 79 days in jail for resisting arrest. A second possession of a controlled substance charge was dismissed;
Beverly Anne Champion, 50, to 22 months suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the second degree;
Jacari S. Brownfield, 28, to 12 months suspended, 24 months probation for filing a false report. Brownfield was indicted on a charge of obstruction of justice but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Brentavious Marizete, 36, to 52 months suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months suspended, 24 months probation each for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Billie Charles Turner, 30, to 56 months, reverse split, two years probation and 18 months to serve for distribution of a controlled substance;
Jeremy Patrick Rhodes, 36, to 39 months suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months suspended, 24 months probation each for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Nathan Matthew Smith, 31, to 36 months suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
William Felix Walker III, 29, to 24 months suspended, 24 months probation each for theft of property in the third degree and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; and
George Bennett, 39 months suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months suspended, 24 months probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.