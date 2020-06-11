Rebecca Williams named new girls varsity basketball coach at Talladega High School

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education approved the hiring of Rebecca Williams as Talladega High School’s girls basketball coach Tuesday night.
“It is a great opportunity to be here basically where I live in Talladega and to have a great impact with the students here in the community that I live in,” Williams said.
Williams is no stranger to Talladega.
From 2008-10, she was the head volleyball coach at Talladega College. Williams started the volleyball program when athletics returned to the college in 2008. She led the Tornadoes to a winning record in each of her three seasons at the helm.
“It is pretty awesome coming back to Talladega,” Williams said. “I have been away for eight years of not coaching inside the city, so I am glad to be home. I am glad to be back.”
Williams spent the last five seasons as an assistant girls basketball coach at Sylacauga High School. In those five seasons, the Lady Aggies made it to the Final Four in 2017 and advanced to the championship game of the 5A Southeast Regional Tournament this past winter. Williams said she is grateful for the time she spent coaching and learning from former Sylacauga coach Derrick Crawford.
“It was a humbling opportunity to sit underneath a coach that was so well-rounded,” Williams said. “It (her time at Sylacauga) taught me how to coach on this level versus collegiate. You have seen me change over the years of being a collegiate coach, of being hard-nosed, to now being very patient and more understanding.”
Williams takes over for Ryan Dawson, who was hired as Talladega’s head boys basketball coach May 26.
Dawson led the Lady Tigers to a 17-11 record last season. Talladega fell to Hokes Bluff in a Class 4A sub-regional game.
“Talladega has always had a great program,” Williams said. “Coach Jannie Keith is a legend, as well as Derrick Crawford and Anniston’s (Eddie Bullock) are legends around this area. It is an honor just to be able to follow in her footsteps. We have a great relationship. I think it is a great opportunity.
“I think Dawson did a great job for the two years that he was the head coach. I think I am walking into a great situation. I think some of the seniors from this year were on the Final Four team (in 2015), so you are looking at girls that are used to winning, so they have that mindset. I think with me being young and innovative, it is going to be awesome. “
Williams is coming from a blue-collar program in Sylacauga, where the Lady Aggies hung their hats on holding their opponents to 40 points or less. Williams plans to hold her team to the same standards as well as making sure the Lady Tigers are the most mentally and physically prepared squad on the floor night in and night out.
“I am definitely a defensive person,” she said. “Hard-nosed, I don’t sit back and just let you attack me. Overall, we are going to be in the gym working, we are going to be getting after it.
“I am a mental coach. I like to focus on the mental side of the game. I feel like if you don’t break down mentally, you can win because physically, your body is going to be in shape and you will be ready. It is just the mind. That has always been my coaching style even on the collegiate level and in Sylacauga. I think that is why late in the season, we were able to overcome obstacles because we always concentrated on the mental aspect of the game, not just the physical.”