Rebecca Phipps-Williams will speak at Daughters of College City Temple #823's Black History Program

TALLADEGA -- First lady Rebecca Phipps-Williams of The Word Center Ministries will be the guest speaker for the Daughters of College City Temple #823's annual Black History Program on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at College City Elks Lodge, 229 Long Street, Talladega.
Williams was born in Groveton, Texas. She is a graduate of Texas College, where she received her Bachelor of Science in physical education and social work. After graduation, she became an assistant coach at Clark Atlanta University and later became the head coach at Paul Quinn College.
Williams relocated to Talladega in 2008 to be one of the youngest female coaches to start a volleyball program at a prestigious Historical Black College, Talladega College. She received a Master of Science degree in physical education from Jacksonville State University.
In 2009, Williams married the love of her life, Dr. Darius J. Williams. They reside in Talladega with their three daughters, Kailynn, Karis and Kaislee Williams. Her husband is the founder of The Word Center Ministries, where she is a senior leader.
The theme for the program is "From the Underground Railroad to the Mountain Top - A 2020 Vision for the Future." Youth and young adults from various churches will also display their talent. The public is invited.