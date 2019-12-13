Reason for the Season concert set for Saturday night

CHILDERSBURG -- The seventh annual Reason for the Season concert is Saturday night at Grace Baptist Church, beginning at 6 p.m.
Each year, several area churches from many different denominations come together for a great night of praise and fellowship.
The concert will include several styles of Christian and gospel music, performed by area church choirs, praise bands and other ensembles.
The event is open to the general public. For admission, a can or boxed food item is requested. Those items will be donated to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions in Sylacauga.
Following the concert, refreshments will be served inside the church’s fellowship hall. Grace Baptist Church is at 1299 15th Ave. SWin Childersburg.
