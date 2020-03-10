Read Across America Week at Salter Elementary a success (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Read Across America Week at C. L. Salter Elementary School in Talladega was nothing short of amazing!
We thank our readers for coming into our classrooms and sharing a book with our students. In one of our kindergarten classrooms, the students wanted to read to our superintendent, Tony Ball.
Our star readers for the week were Ball; Ricky Armstrong, retired teacher/coach from Talladega City Schools; Jeremy Houck; minister at Greenbrier Church of Christ; Pattie Thomas, curriculum coordinator for Talladega City Schools, Erin Thielker, EL coordinator for Talladega City Schools; Nicole Korreckt, Salter librarian; and Shaquoria Garrett, Salter second-grade teacher.
Thank you to all the community and school leaders who made this week extra special and successful for Salter's students and teachers. #salterstrong #wearetalladega.