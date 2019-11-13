TALLADEGA -- The Burton Development Center in Talladega hosted its third annual “Reach for the Stars” gala -- for adults served by the center and the Arc of North Talladega County -- on Nov. 7 at the Brenda J. Burt Building in Talladega.
The Arc of North Talladega County Director Janie Curtis said the gala was similar to a prom, something that many of the adults didn’t get to attend during their teens.
“Everyone had such a good time,” Curtis said. “It was really special. It’s a chance for them to get dressed up, dance and have fun.”
A local nonprofit, Callie’s Kids, sponsored the event, which included 36 clients from the center and 10 special guests.
Alexander’s Great Events provided the catering and decorations free of charge, and Alexander’s On Noble provided formal attire.
“Scott Pope returned as our DJ, and he always makes it entertaining,” Curtis said. “Cindi Pate and Natalie Purinton also did a wonderful job helping with hair and makeup.”
The Burton Development Center provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental issues so they can attend school, have a career and have a sense of independence, Curtis said.
“I want to thank the community and our partners for their continued support of the ARC and the Burton Center,” Curtis said.
For more information on the ARC of North Talladega County, visit https://www.facebook.com/ARCofTalladega/.
