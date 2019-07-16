TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies have made a third arrest in connection with the armed robbery of a produce stand in the Mill Village outside Sylacauga in June.
Tremarkus Tremaine Garrett, 18, of Montgomery, was arrested on a warrant in Drew Court on July 11, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. Bond was set at $100,000 by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.
It was not clear Tuesday evening if Garrett had posted bond or was still in jail.
Deputies had previously arrested Keith Anthony Anderson Jr., 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the same robbery. Both of these suspects live in Childersburg. Anderson’s bond was also set at $100,000.
The robbery allegedly took place at a produce stand next to a residence on the 100 block of Tuskegee Street on a Sunday night, as the victim was closing up.
The 32-year-old victim was approached by at least two people, according to Capt. Mike Jones. Several shots were fired before the suspects fled on foot.
The victim was stuck at least three times and was transported over land to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
The victim is out of the hospital, but information on his condition and prognosis was not available Tuesday.
In addition to the injuries to the victim, at least one round also entered an occupied residence in the area, Jones said.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.