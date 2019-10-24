SYLACAUGA — The third annual Sylacauga Witches Ride is set for Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at Blue Bell Creameries.
Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children under 12 (must be accompanied by an adult) and $5 for pets, which must be kept on a leash.
All proceeds will be donated to the Ribbons of Hope Foundation, which is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of Talladega County residents fighting cancer.
The foundation was organized to provide financial assistance and support to families in Talladega County burdened by the cost of cancer treatment and to increase integration and coordination of quality services in cancer prevention, detection, treatment, survivorship and hospice services in Alabama.
For more information, go to Sylacauga Witches Ride Facebook Page or visit www.ribbonsofhopeal.org.
