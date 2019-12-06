ALPINE -- The third annual Christmas in the Pines will take place Dec. 12-23 at the Kymulga Grist Mill Park.
Hours of operation will be daily from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Christmas wonderland will include a mile-long light trail, a Christmas village, pictures with Santa and many more activities, perfect for all ages.
“Each year, it continues to grow, and we are excited to get started up again this year,” said Christmas in the Pines co-owner Jim Dennis, of Childersburg. “This year, our opening night coincides with the Childersburg Christmas parade. We hope everyone will come out and make an entire night out of the special occasion.”
As in years past, guests will be transported hayride-style along the route of the Christmas scenes.
“We now have it where the trail will circle around the lake,” Dennis said. “Each year, we have added more lights and scenes. I’ve lost count on the lights, but we have about 50 different Christmas scenes.”
Handicap accessible carts will also be available, Dennis added.
“Our show is what we called old-fashioned and slow moving,” he said. “We try to keep in mind anyone who may be prone to seizures and other medical ailments that could be triggered by some LED or animation effects other light shows may have.
“It allows you to really sit back and take everything in.”
The annual event will also include multiple vendors and a food court.
“We are very proud of the fact that all of our original vendors have returned each year, along with new ones,” Dennis said. “We are planning to serve hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, candied apples and more.”
The park’s pavilion will also be projecting multiple Christmas movies each evening.
“Santa will also be back at the covered bridge to visit and take pictures,” Dennis said.
Dennis, along with Childersburg native Lisa Lee, partnered to organize the privatized event.
Both Dennis and Lee are also active members of the Childersburg Historic Preservation Committee.
“This project means a lot to both of us,” Dennis said. “Opening night, I proposed to Lisa, and she said ‘yes.’ It was a very special night. There have been multiple proposals during Christmas in the Pines since.”
Dennis added the Christmas extravaganza has been a dream of his for more than 30 years. He began setting up for this year’s event Nov. 29.
“It takes a lot of hard work and funds to operate, but seeing the smiles from guests makes it all worth it,” he said.
Admission will be $10 at the gate. Advanced tickets are available for $8 at multiple locations in Childersburg and Sylacauga.
Children 5 and under get in free, Dennis said.
Advanced tickets may be purchased at Glamour and Grace Studio of Dance in Childersburg and the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Dennis added that members of the B.B. Comer Memorial High School band and Trinity Assembly of God in Sylacauga will also be selling advanced tickets.
Kymulga Grist Mill Park is at 7346 Grist Mill Road in Alpine.
For more information, visit www.greatercoosavalleychamber.com or call 256-378-5482.
