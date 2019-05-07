SYLACAUGA -- The ARC of South Talladega County’s annual “Sunshine Saturday” fundraiser is set for this weekend in downtown Sylacauga.
It will take place at Blue Bell Park from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“The fundraiser benefits local children and adults with special needs,” Beverly White, executive director of The ARC of South Talladega County said. “It is our largest event of the each year.”
White added the annual event is always the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
“The date has always been a hit with our community,” she said. “Our flower and plant sale is always one of our most popular attractions. This year, we will have a wide variety of ferns, roses, mixed potted plants, shrubs and more. They make the perfect gifts.”
White added more than 20 arts and crafts, plus food vendors are going to be throughout the park.
Hungry attendees will have their choice of hamburgers, hot dogs, peanuts and popcorn, Heaven’s Gold’s famous pies -- and more. White said seasonal produce will also be sold.
“This year, there will also be a petting zoo and slime making station for children, along with a bounce house and many other games,” she said.
According to White, Randy Gill will be the master of ceremonies for entertainment.
“He is lining up the day’s assortment of music and always does a good job” White said.
Those who play tennis can also participate in a tennis tournament sponsored by The ARC.
“We’ve already had 24 teams sign up,” White said. “We have women’s, men’s, and mixed doubles. Thursday is the last day to register, and you can do so by giving us a call.”
The ARC has been helping individuals in the community since 1974, White noted.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds from Sunshine Saturday go to The ARC, which advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their families,” White said. “It’s a way you can get out and help support the community while having fun with the family.”
The ARC operates five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Their clients are from south Talladega County -- Sycamore, Fayetteville, Childersburg and Sylacauga.
Participants can attend The ARC once they are out of school until they are ready to leave the program.
A key component of The ARC is its work program.
The program is certified through the Department of Labor. Participants who are eligible for the program get paid to do work for various companies.
For more information on Sunshine Saturday, call The ARC at 256-245-2323.
-- Home staff writer Denise Sinclair contributed to this story.