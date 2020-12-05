Raven McCain, Comer hope to shake off rust

SYLACAUGA -- Raven McCain has only played five games since the 2018-19 season, but the B.B. Comer senior still looks like a threat to score every time she takes a shot.
"She gets our wheels turning on the offensive side," B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale Jr. said. "On offense, people have to throw two and three people at her, honestly, to slow her down."
After two games, McCain's season-high points stands at 21. As a team, the Tigers (0-2) had scored only 67 points in those two games combined, but her coach was hardly surprised. She missed most of last season due to injury, but McCain scored 420 points as a sophomore.
"Some people don't score that in a career," Hale Jr. said.
Despite McCain’s strong start, Hale Jr. said he still sees the rust you'd expect from someone who missed their junior campaign. It's a little exciting for the Tigers coach, who said he expects McCain to make a tremendous leap by New Year's Day.
McCain is one of six seniors on the team, but only four of the six played as juniors. Hale Jr. said all of those girls have shown an ability to lead, but on the court, Ka'Niya Stowes separates herself.
"She is the vocal leader of our team," Hale Jr. said. "Like, (she) tells everybody, 'This is what we're going to do. We need to play better. We need to get in this, then that.'"
Stowes also happens to be one of the most physical girls on the team, and that shines in her play, especially on defense.
Alexus Kidd and Mollee Walker probably won't dominate the stat sheet as consistently as McCain and Stowes, but Hale Jr. said those two set the tone both in practice and in the classroom.
"I love those last two because of that reason," Hale Jr. said, referring to Kidd and Walker. "Again, they want to work hard, want to put extra time in the gym, and then being leaders."
On Saturday night, the Tigers will host Fayetteville, their fourth opponent this week. By Dec. 15, the program will have played eight games in 15 days.
Hale Jr. said he expects to see a much different team take the floor following that marathon of competition, especially since the team is still installing foundational pieces of the game plan. It’s a process Hale Jr. said he typically completes over the summer but couldn't this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel like we're going to be a really good basketball team, but I'm teaching them how to play right now, and we're kind of behind," Hale Jr. said.