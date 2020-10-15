Ranking system puts Sylacauga City Schools among top quarter in state

SYLACAUGA -- A national school ranking program has deemed the Sylacauga City school system the 28th best in the state, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.
The release goes on to say the Sylacauga system moved up in the Niche rankings from No. 32 last year and is now comfortably in the top quarter of Alabama’s 136 K-12 school districts.
Niche grades school systems on academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep and health and safety. Sylacauga’s overall average is an A-minus.
According to the release, the Sylacauga system also ranks 23rd in the state for teachers and 25th for athletics.
Madison City was the top-ranked system in the state, and like the others in the top 10, earned an A-plus.
Pell City, Talladega County and St. Clair County were ranked 50th, 64th and 71st, respectively, with average grades of B-minus.
The list did not rank schools below 73, but Talladega City Schools came away with an overall grade of C-minus
Niche began as College Prowler in Pittsburgh in 2002 to produce college guidebooks in print. It has since expanded its original purview of ranking colleges to include public and private K-12 schools and school districts and local neighborhoods.