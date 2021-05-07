Raising six kids prepared Anita Foy to become a coach

Twenty-one-year-old Alexandria Foy doesn’t have to think long to find the memory that best illustrates the impact her mother, Anita Foy, has on her life.
“I kind of lost confidence in myself and how I looked. … There was this one time she knew I was really struggling with it, and she actually came to talk to me,” Alexandria said, remembering how kids used to tease her in middle school because of her glasses, her thin frame, or her struggles with acne. “And, I don’t really like to talk about my feelings too much, and since she knew that and she understood that.”
So her mother wrote her a letter, one Alexandria still treasures to this day.
“She wrote me and told me that I was really beautiful, and that I shouldn’t care about what other people say to me or about me,” Alexandria said, her voice cracking with emotion. “I’m so sorry. It really made me cry, and it made me happy because I knew I could count on her.”
It’s just another moment that illustrates Anita Foy’s dedication to her children. She has six of them, ranging in age from 9 to 21. She also teaches eighth-grade physical science at Childersburg Middle.
And, this past season, she took on the job of head coach of Childersburg’s girl’s soccer team. It made sense, as she already had plenty of experience with the sport. As the country celebrates Mother’s Day this Sunday, she has been the ultimate soccer mom, as five of her six children have represented the Tigers in soccer. The lone exception is 9-year-old Aidyn Foy.
“I was definitely nervous. … Most of the kids (playing) I taught so I had a good rapport with them,” Anita said. “So, coming in I knew I was going to have the support from them, and they were wonderful this year just telling me, ‘Hey, we’re all new to this Mrs. Foy we can do this together.’”
While Anita was nervous about her lack of coaching experience, her family members held no such concerns.
Alexandria and her oldest brother, William Foy Jr., served as assistant coaches for their mom this season. That front-row seat showed Alexandria that her instincts were correct. Her mother has been training to lead this program for almost two decades.
“Most of us have actually been playing soccer since we were like three years old,” Alexandria said. “So that is why I wasn’t too surprised she picked it up so well. Because just watching us and actually asking us questions when we did play really helped her.”
And, of course, Anita always seemed to know what to say to the team. This, too, was no surprise to her family as both Alexandria and Anita’s husband, William Foy Sr., praised Anita’s ability to relate to the Foy children as individuals in need of a particular type of support and communication.
“She is very creative, very adaptive,” he said. “And again, in the field that she is in, she relates to kids very well, so that is a big plus. … It’s just a blessing that she is an all-around person like that character-wise, just loving, open arms no matter who the individual is. … She just carries that over to our kids as well.”
Anita said she is proud of the growth Childersburg demonstrated on the soccer field during the middle of the season. More importantly, she hopes that her lessons on the importance of character resonated with some of them.
Of course, Anita’s greatest hope lies in the future. She and William Sr. decided to hold 15-year-old Aubrey Foy and 13-year-old Ainsley Foy out of in-person school and sports this year because of concerns about COVID-19.
It was a decision that was especially tough on Anita because she took the head coaching job in the first place, largely for the opportunity to coach two of her daughters.
“Hopefully, everything is a little bit more contained, and vaccinations will be a little more pushed out,” Anita said. “Aubrey will turn 16 soon, so she will be able to get hers. … Hopefully my second year as a coach, I will be able to coach both Aubrey and Ainsley. That is what I’m looking forward to.”
The strange year also gave something back to Anita in the form of more time with her daughter Alexandria who would have been off at Alabama A&M under normal circumstances, instead of living at home.
“I feel like we’ve really become closer during covid,” Alexandria said. “Because usually, I’m the person, I like to really keep to myself. But I was kind of, being stuck in the house, I was bored a lot when I wasn’t doing school work. So being able to go out there with my mom and help really, it helped me and lifted my spirits, especially since she wanted us out there to help her.”
Alexandria won’t be on the sidelines next season, but she might make it back once or twice for a game. Speaking of next season, that will be the first time William Sr. joins the children that aren’t on the field up in the stands.
“As long as she is a good sport about it,” William Sr. said when asked if he is excited to see his wife coaching for the first time in person. “Because we like to get onto the coaches when we see things in the stands so she has to be prepared for that.”