Rain likely cause of roof collapse at Sylacauga Big Lots

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga Fire Lt. Tommy Chamberlin said no one was injured when part of the roof collapsed at the Sylacauga Big Lots on West Fort Williams Street this morning.
“It happened at about 9:30 a.m. just before the store was about to open,” Chamberlain said. “Only a few employees were there at the time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.”
Chamberlain said the Sylacauga Fire Department and the Sylacauga Code Department responded to the scene. The store will remain closed until further notice, he said.
“The owner along with engineers from the Code Department are working on assessing the damage at this time,” he said.
Chamberlain said the rainy weather played a factor in the collapse, but the root cause is under investigation by the Code Department’s structural engineer.
No additional information was immediately available.
