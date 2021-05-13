Ragland's season ends with 'heartbreaking' loss to Cedar Bluff

MONTGOMERY — Ragland held a 3-run lead heading into the sixth inning, but the Purple Devils couldn’t sustain it, dropping their final game in the Class 1A Eastern Regional 10-8 to Cedar Bluff.
The loss eliminates Ragland from the postseason one win shy of a berth to the state tournament.
“This is heartbreaking right here,” Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb said. “A couple of calls here or there. A base-hit here or there, and we get to go to state, but we will be back.”
Ragland gave up five consecutive hits in the sixth inning, with the fifth one driving in the tying runs after it bounced off the third-base bag into the fence.
“I mean wow,” Lipscomb said. “A ball hits the bag with the bases loaded and kicks out against the fence. You know we had our chances, we just blew it.”
It was a stroke of bad luck at perhaps the most critical moment of the game, but Lipscomb didn’t dwell on that minutes after the loss.
“We had those innings all year, we had one against Woodland the game before,” Lipscomb said. “We just happened to come back.”
While not the result Raglands players hoped for, their final game was a much better showing for them than the 12-5 loss to Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night.
“I’m just proud of ‘em as I can be of them,” Lipscomb said. “As proud as I can be of them. They give it all they got.”
Three to know
— In the previous game, Ragland and Woodland entered the eighth inning tied at 11. The Purple Devils scored their first as they picked up their second out, but that didn’t seem to phase Ragland, who scored an additional eight runs to secure a 20-11 victory.
— Ragland’s first three batters, Samantha Day-Jones, Addison Campbell and Campbell Adams, combined for 15 hits in Ragland’s final two games. The rest of the Purple Devils were responsible for 16. The leadoff trio also recorded 12 of the team’s 23 RBIs and nine of Ragland’s 12 extra bases.
— Ragland’s outfield duo of Day-Jones and Addison Campbell looked dominant against Woodland catching everything that flew their way. For the most part, they stayed true to form against Cedar Bluff except when Day-Jones rotated into the circle to pitch in the fifth and sixth innings.
Who said
— Lipscomb on what he would miss from his lone senior, Jewel Ferguson, after she finished her final two games with three hits, three RBIs and three runs: “Her upbeat come every day. Keeping everybody else up. I’ve never heard seen her down the entire year. She didn’t get to play softball for two years, and she came back this year and wanted to play, and I’m glad she did.”
— Lipscomb on the nine-run eighth inning against Woodland: “Been doing it all year. We get these seventh, eighth, ninth-graders together. You never know what is going to happen. They can play with anybody when they want to.”