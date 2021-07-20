Ragland's Josh Phillips signs with Point University

Ragland’s Josh Phillips signed scholarship papers to play football at Point University in West Point, Ga., on July 13.
Point University is an NAIA institution.
“It feels good to sign,” Phillips said. “I was a little bit nervous, but I think I will be fine in the long run. I’m nervous about being away from home. I’m a homebody.”
Phillips had other schools interested in him, but the schools were too far away. Phillips said one of the deciding factors in his decision was that he had someone he is already friends with who is going to Point in the fall.
“I have a former teammate that transferred down there so I will have someone to hang out with and he will be on the football team,” Phillips said. “That helped out a lot. The coach is really nice and it is a small town which made it feel like home.”
Former Ragland head coach Derrick Sewell is proud that Phillips has a chance to continue his academic and athletic career at Point.
Sewell, who served as Ragland’s head coach for the past three seasons, said that Phillips is very deserving of his honor.
“Josh is a worker,” Sewell said. “In anything that he does he wants to be the best. He has always been bigger and stronger than everybody but the secret to Josh is he’s a competitor. He wants to be the best, so it’s no shock to me that he has this opportunity. I’m very pleased that he’s taking advantage of it. What Josh will hopefully understand is that this does more than just promote Josh. This promotes Ragland; this promotes those guys coming up. He’s now an ambassador for the Ragland community. There is no person better to be that than Josh Phillips.”
Phillips had a monster senior season on the gridiron for the Purple Devils. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive end played a vital role in leading Ragland to a 9-3 record and leading it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“Our defense allowed 9.5 points per game, and a lot of that was because of him,” Sewell said. “He was one of the guys that we really leaned on, especially earlier in the year when we relied on the defense to keep us in ball games. You can’t talk Ragland defense without talking Josh Phillips. He was the anchor of our defense.”
Phillips also showed that he could get it done on the basketball court. The Purple Devils’ big man was dominant in the paint as he averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds per game.
Phillips led Ragland to a 24-4 record. The Purple Devils fell to Decatur Heritage 60-57 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Northeast Regional tournament.
“He is deceptive in basketball,” Sewell said. “He is our big man, but he is not as tall as the players that he is going against. He is strong, he is very skilled, he is fleet of foot, he can move around down there. He can be the bull when he needs to be, but he can also finesse down there. He is one of those kids, since he was little in Ragland, Josh Phillips was the name in his age group that people gravitated and looked to. I am super proud of him. It’s not about me, but if I could etch my name beside his I’m proud to do it.”