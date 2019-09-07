RAGLAND -- The Ragland Purple Devils fell to 0-3 on the season Friday, the result of a 25-0 shutout by the Donoho Falcons at Joan Ford Stadium.
It was the first region game of the year for both teams.
Turnovers doomed the Purple Devils as the Falcons picked off five passes. Those picks resulted in two Donoho touchdowns.
After a scoreless first quarter, Donoho reached pay dirt on the third play of the second on an 8-yard touchdown run by Rodricus Elston. The PAT by Ethan Miles-Jamison was good to make the score 7-0 with 10:31 remaining in the first half.
That score held through halftime.
Donoho took the second-half kickoff and marched 67 yards in six plays to add to the lead.
The touchdown came on a 40-yard pass from Norman Hopkins to Kamlyn Thomas. The extra point was no good, and the Falcons led 13-0 with 9:35 remaining in the third quarter.
A Donoho interception led to its third touchdown of the night – this one a 12-yard run by Elston. The PAT was no good, and with 10:26 left, Donoho was on top 19-0.
Elston scored the last touchdown on a 60-yard run with 4:32 to go.
Elston finished with 163 yards rushing on 18 carries. He also scored three touchdowns.
Ragland closed with 91 total yards, including 70 on the ground.
Ragland coach Derrick Sewell said despite the loss, the Purple Devils did a lot of things well, especially on defense.
“We’re just not in tune right now offensively,” Sewell said. “Some of that is trying to find the right rotation on the offensive line. Some of it is just inconsistency in performing our jobs all the way around.
“We’re going to continue to work and put these kids in the best possible position to win each week. If they will respond, which I think they will, then we still have a chance at the postseason.”
The Purple Devils will look to get in the win column Friday as they host Talladega County Central. The Fighting Tigers are 0-2 and lost to Appalachian 44-6 on Friday.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.