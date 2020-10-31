Ragland starts fast, closes regular season with 42-0 win over Asbury

ALBERTVILLE -- The Ragland Purple Devils finished the regular season in fine fashion Friday as they went on the road and defeated the Class 3A Asbury Rams 42-0.
As was the case in the past few games, the Purple Devils started fast and built a 35-0 halftime lead.
With the win, the Purple Devils improved to 8-2 as they get ready for the first round of the state playoffs.
Asbury fumbled the opening kickoff, and Ragland recovered at the Ram 22-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Owen Schall hooked up with Jordan Turner for the first of three first half touchdowns – this one a 12-yarder to make it 7-0.
Later in the first quarter, Ethan Courtney recovered an Asbury fumble, setting the Purple Devils up at their own 33.
Seven plays later, Schall and Turner hooked up again, this time from 16 yards out to make it 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, the Rams were moving the football deep into Ragland territory when Josh Phillips stripped the ball from an Asbury ballcarrier and ran 95 yards the other way to make it 21-0.
The next time Ragland had the football, Phillips ran 6 yards for a touchdown, and on the last play of the first half, Schall found Turner for a 22-yard TD pass to make the halftime score 35-0.
The only score of the second half came in the third quarter as Schall threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Trammell.
Schall finished the night with four touchdown passes as he led the Purple Devils to another victory.
Ragland head football coach Derrick Sewell said Schall is getting better each week at so many things.
“He takes charge on the field,” Sewell said. “He values the football when on offense and he knows how to line the guys up. He has grown so much from the first week of the season to now.”
Sewell said he was so proud of the guys for being able to handle a 3A football team.
“I know Asbury has struggled this season, but our guys competed and won against 3A kids,” he said. “We played hard, and I am very proud of all of them.”
Now, the Purple Devils get ready for the second season – the state playoffs. Ragland will host R.A. Hubbard next Friday at Joan Ford Stadium.
Sewell said Hubbard is a very athletic team.
“They have speed and they are big up front across the line of scrimmage,” he said. “We will have to be at our best to move on to the second round.”