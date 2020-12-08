Ragland’s Phillips earns Player of the Week

Josh Phillips was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Ragland High School’s boys basketball team to a win in its lone appearance of the seven-day period.
“I really appreciate this honor,” Phillips said. “I thank my teammates for this honor, especially my point guard, CJ (Lawler); he gets the ball to me a lot.”
Phillips played a vital role in the Purple Devils earning their first win of the season. The senior scored 18 points in Ragland’s 64-53 victory over Ranburne.
“We played really good,” Phillips said. “The guards started pushing the ball, driving and making good passes. That was the first time we played that way since last year. I am glad that we started to get it together.”
Phillips followed last week’s showing with 19 points and 21 rebounds against Vincent on Monday. The 21 rebounds were a career-high. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward credited his dad for his performance.
Phillips said Tuesday he is finally getting into a basketball mindset after having a successful football season.
“The first couple of games, I was off,” Phillips said. “Last season, Sloan Phillips really helped me to get going; we played really good together. This season, (without him), it has taken me a minute to get going, but I am back going now.”
The Purple Devils have high expectations after having a successful 2019-20 campaign. Ragland finished 21-5 and defeated Winterboro 67-63 to win the Class 1A, Area 9 Tournament. Phillips & Co. fell to Jacksonville Christian in a 1A Northeast sub-regional.
Phillips hopes this team can take the next step this season.
“We want to go to Jacksonville (for regionals),” Phillips said. “We should’ve gone last year, but we got beat by a good team. We have to come together and start playing as a team. We are getting there, we have a lot of young people that have not played varsity, so it is going to take more games and more practice.”
Phillips and the football team weren’t really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the Purple Devils played all but one of their scheduled games this fall. Phillips has hopes it will be the same in basketball.
“I am playing every game like it is my last,” Phillips said. “You don’t know what is going to happen. We are just playing and having fun. We have had that approach every game.”
Phillips said the person he tries to model his game and life around is his dad, Jason Phillips.
“He has been there for every game,” Phillips said. “He has always coached me in every sport: baseball, basketball and football. We shoot in the yard all the time. He shoots the ball more than me, but I am more physical than him.”