RAGLAND -- Ragland police arrested a Decatur man June 7 and charged him with kidnapping in the first degree, domestic violence in the first degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
All three charges are felonies.
Ragland police Chief James “Bubba” Brown identified the suspect as Frank Harry Dickerson, 44. He was also charged with two misdemeanors (possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest).
Also arrested was Tiffany Lashay McFarlane, 25, of Anniston, who was the alleged kidnapping victim in the incident.
Brown said the incident apparently started in Attalla, and the couple ended up in Ragland at the 300 block of Wester Road.
“Once we arrested Dickerson, the woman was taken to the hospital in Pell City,” Brown said. “After she was treated for her wounds, she was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.