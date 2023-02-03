Ragland man held on prison contraband charges

A Ragland man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond after being charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband.
Galen Collins Wilson, 45, was arrested Tuesday on the Talladega charges after being released from the St. Clair County Jail, according to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
The Talladega County Jail regularly holds inmates from St. Clair County on a temporary basis, which was the case when Wilson was sent over in February 2021. Officers found a homemade “shank” or knife on Wilson’s person when he was being searched upon entrance.
Just over two weeks later, on Feb. 21, 2021, guards searched Wilson’s cell and found a sharpened piece of metal hidden away.
Jones said separate warrants were issued in each case, but could not be served until he was released from custody in St. Clair County.
It was not entirely clear why Wilson was in jail in St. Clair County in the first place, although court records show that he was arrested on charges of third degree burglary, third degree arson and attempting to elude by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in December 2020. Those charges appear to be pending grand jury.
Promoting prison contraband in the first degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.