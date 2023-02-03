 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ragland man held on prison contraband charges

Galen Collins Wilson

Galen Collins Wilson

A Ragland man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond after being charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband.

Galen Collins Wilson, 45, was arrested Tuesday on the Talladega charges after being released from the St. Clair County Jail, according to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.