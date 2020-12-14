Ragland improved run winning streak to four, improved to 5-2

The Ragland Purple Devils are on a four-game winning streak following victories over Donoho and Jacksonville Christian Academy. They are now 5-2 on the season.
Ragland 84, Donoho 41
The Purple Devils outscored the Falcons in each quarter and saw four players score in double figures.
Ragland was up 22-11 after one quarter and stretched its lead to 50-21 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, coach Andy Eden’s squad was up 76-32.
Josh Phillips led Ragland with 19 points. CJ Lawler scored 16, while Kentrell Turner and Jordan Turner netted 15 apiece. Gavin Ward had eight, Jakolbe Brewster scored five, Matt Trammell netted four and Owen Schall had two.
“It was a good area win for us,” Eden said. “We attacked the basket well on offense and defended well.”
Ragland 73, Jacksonville Christian 50
Ragland picked up its second area win. The Purple Devils led 16-14 after the first quarter and 31-26 at intermission.
Phillips led Ragland again with 24 points, 16 in the second half. Jordan Turner had 18, while Lawler scored 14. Trammell finished with nine, Kentrell Turner had six and Brewster closed with two.
Eden said he was happy with the victory.
“We show signs of continuing to improve,” Eden said. “I like the way we defended and attacked the basket.”