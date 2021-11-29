Ragland girls start the season with two straight wins

The Ragland Purple Devils opened the 2021 basketball season in fine fashion with wins over Victory Christian and Ashville. They are 2-0 to start the season.
Ragland 54, Victory Christian 12: The Purple Devils opened the game on a 21-2 run after the first quarter and never looked back. By halftime, Ragland’s lead was 45-5.
The second half was much closer with Ragland winning the scoring battle 9-7 to make the final score 54-12.
Nine Ragland players scored with two in double figures – Cadence Buchanan with 14 points (all in the first half) and Nya Brewster with 13 points. Sammie Day-Jones, Rylee Mickler and Campbell Adams all scored seven points each while Aubrey Ball and Hannah Ragsdale had two points each. Heather Bird and Shelby Spanyer had one point each.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said he was proud of the intensity his team played with from the beginning of the game.
“It feels good to begin the season with a win,” Merritt said.
Ragland 53, Ashville 26: The winning streak continued as the Purple Devils defeated Ashville.
Ragland exploded out of the gate scoring 24 first quarter points while holding the Lady Bulldogs to just two points. Adams paced Ragland in the first quarter with nine points with Day-Jones close behind with eight points.
By halftime, the Ragland lead was 34-9.
Ashville doubled up Ragland 10-5 in the third quarter to make it 39-19.
“I am proud of our defensive efforts in the first half,” Merritt said. “We became a little complacent in the second half, but I was proud of how we responded when they began to make a run.”
Ragland won the fourth quarter scoring battle 14-7 to make the final 53-26. Day-Jones led Ragland with 17 points followed by Adams with 14. Buchanan finished with seven points, while Mickler added six points. Spanyer scored five points while Bird had a trey for three points. Brewster finished the game with one point.
Sera Beth Potter led Ashville with nine points. Zahkiyla Cook, Rachel St. John and Alexia Smith netted four points each. Lesleigh Rogers hit the only trey for Ashville and finished with three points while Gracie Pinkard added two points.